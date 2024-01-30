#GoodNews: Megan Thee Stallion says "The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024"

ABC/Chrys Davis

By Jamia Pugh

#GoodNews for Megan Thee Stallion fans: She's plotting her Hot Girl Summer Tour this year.

The news is hot off the press, revealed in an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday.

"Oh, we're having the tour this year," she confirmed. "The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024, summer time."

She said, "I feel like I've never been able to be outside, doing my own thing during the summer, since like, 2019."

Megan also revealed a new album is in the works. "This is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer," she said.

While there isn't an official tour itinerary or any other tour details as of yet, the "Savage" rapper is promising to "give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!