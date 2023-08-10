GloRilla wants every female rapper to win: "Keep going, keep doing it, we got this"

Memphis up-and-comer GloRilla wants every woman in the rap game to win.

She said so in a recent interview with Good Morning America's Kelley Carter, who sat down with the star in honor of this year's celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

"I came in at a point and time where it was time for women to start dominating," GloRilla said. "I'm cheering every female rapper on. Keep going, keep doing it, we got this."

Though supportive of Cardi B, Latto, Nicki Minaj and other top rappers, she wasn't shy about revealing she's gunning for a spot.

"I plan on going number one," GloRilla said of her upcoming debut album, adding that she plans to "make another song that's going to have all the girls screaming."

"Another anthem," she said.

GloRilla, 24, rose to quick success after the release of her hit single, "F.N.F." First going viral on the internet, the song scored GloRilla her first to chart on Billboard's Hot 100 and earned the number one spot on the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart.

