GloRilla talks relationship with Megan Thee Stallion: "She's just so fun"

GloRilla performs with Megan Thee Stallion on their Hot Girl Summer tour, but there was a point in time when she was nervous in her company.

"I was actually shy the first time I went around her," Glo tells Vibe of meeting Meg. "The second time, it just got more [comfortable]. We got some shots and stuff, it just felt natural."

“She’s just so fun. That’s what Megan is, she’s super fun to hang with," she continued. "I genuinely like being around her and watching her perform and everything. I just like Megan.”

Glo also discussed the time the Hot Girl Summer tour stopped in Madison Square Garden, and she joined Megan and Cardi B onstage.

“Those are my girls, and I was happy that I was able to be on the same stage," she said. "I listen to them and enjoy their music, so being able to just share the stage with them, that was lit."

"It was just showing everybody that we don't have to be … I just love seeing females come together," she added. She also noted she saw Migos and Cardi B perform at the very first concert she attended.

