Gladys Knight, DJ Kool Herc, N.W.A to be honored with special Grammy Awards

The Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, N.W.A and Donna Summer are among the Recording Academy's 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, the Academy announced January 5.

Grammy-winning artists Laurie Anderson and Tammy Wynette will also receive Lifetime Achievement honors at this year's Special Merit Awards, taking place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on February 3 during Grammy week.

The special merit award recognizes artists who, during their lifetime, have made creative and outstanding contributions to the recording world. Summer, Wynette and Tom Kobayashi will be awarded posthumously.

Pioneering hip-hop innovator DJ Kool Herc is one of three recipients of the Trustees Award, which is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution, other than performance, during their music careers. Producer Peter Asher and entertainment executive Joel Katz will also receive the Trustees Award.

Technical Grammy Award honorees include Kobayashi and Tom Scott, while singer/songwriter K'naan will receive the Best Song for Social Change Award for 2023's "Refugee."

"The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year's Special Merit Award recipients— a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said.

