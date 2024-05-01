Get $25 all-in tickets for Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, 21 Savage & more during Live Nation Concert Week

By Andrea Dresdale

Live Nation Concert Week has returned to save your summer — and your wallet.

Once again, the concert promoter is offering the chance to purchase $25 all-in tickets to more than 5,000 shows from 900 artists. The promotion runs from May 8 at 10 a.m. ET through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time or while supplies last. Pre-sales via T-Mobile and Rakuten start May 7 at 10 a.m.

Among the artists participating are Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, 21 Savage, Maxwell, Bryson Tiller, Xscape and SWV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gunna and Tye Tribbett.

To purchase these discounted tickets, go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, select a show from the list of events and then look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion."

