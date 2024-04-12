Future and Metro Boomin release 'We Still Don't Trust You'

Future and Metro Boomin are back again, this time with the deluxe edition of the album We Don't Trust You, which they dropped three weeks ago.

We Still Don't Trust You — with two discs and a total of 25 new tracks — boasts appearances from the likes of A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Lil Baby and a feature that surprised some fans: J. Cole, who is on the song "Red Leather."

You may recall, We Don't Trust You is the home of "Like That," a song that sees Kendrick Lamar take shots at Drake and Cole, specifically disagreeing with Cole's reference to them as the "big 3." The track prompted debates on social media, as well as anticipation for a response, which Cole did on his track "7 Minute Drill" and eventually apologized for.

As the Kendrick diss was on Metro and Future's album, many didn't expect to hear its target, Cole, on the brand new record.

"imagine getting dissed. responding with a diss. apologising for the diss you made then making a song with the people who let someone diss you. cole's legacy in tatters lmao," one person wrote.

"J. COLE????????????? whats going on bro," another person asked.

Other fans kept in mind that the track was most likely recorded before the brief exchange and that Cole had previously revealed he made some music with Metro Boomin. "You can tell these mfs don't know how making music works. They saying Cole switched sides like he recorded this s*** yesterday," one person posted.

"This album has been submitted for a while, so I don't believe he's acknowledging anything recent in the verse," added another fan. "J. Cole spoke about being in the studio with Metro Boomin in his vlog so we knew they've gotten some work in."

The album's available now.

