Friend of Cassie Ventura testifies at Sean Combs' trial: 'I was held over a 17-story balcony' by Combs

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

Bryana Bongolan took the witness stand at Sean Combs' trial Wednesday and testified pursuant to a subpoena and an immunity deal with federal prosecutors. She promptly told the jury that Combs allegedly held her over a 17th-floor balcony nine years ago.

Bongolan testified she was sleeping on the couch with her ex-girlfriend in Cassie Ventura's 17th-floor apartment in September 2016 when she awoke to the sound of Combs banging loudly on the door.

She testified that she immediately hid her ex-girlfriend in a bathroom, shut the door and ran onto the balcony to “act casual," explaining, “I didn’t want to expose her to the things that I’d seen.”

On the balcony, “I either lit a blunt or was about to light it” when Combs came up behind her, Bongolan testified. “He lifted me and then had me on top of the rail.”

“For a split second I was thinking I was going to fall but for the most part he was yelling at me, so I was trying to answer him,” Bongolan testified, referring to Combs. “He kept repeating, ‘You know what the f*** you did.’”

She testified that she still has no idea what Combs was talking about.

Bongolan told the court that Combs then threw her onto balcony furniture.

Combs has denied that the incident occurred.

Later, Bongolan testified, she noticed a large purple bruise on her leg with a small puncture wound in the middle of it. The jury was shown a photo of the injury, as well as other photos of Bongolan's back, which was covered with large bandages. She’s also wearing a neck brace in the photo.

Bongolan testified that when a chiropractor asked, “Who did this to you?” she did not answer. She also told the court that she never reported anything about the incident to police because she was “too scared” of Combs.

"Did you ever talk to Mr. Combs about this incident?" prosecutor Madison Smyser asked.

“Yes,” Bongolan testified. “Him or someone on his team FaceTimed me a day or two later.” She told the jury that the person allegedly said during the call “I don’t want any problems from you.”

Elsewhere in the testimony, Bongolan, who also is known as Bana, told the court that she met Ventura while they worked together at a streetwear company and they would often get high together, using “a lot of marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, stuff like that.”

Bongolan was reluctant to meet Combs, she told the court: “I just wasn’t ultimately fond of what I was seeing."

Asked to elaborate, Bongolan testified that Ventura would seem upset during phone calls or appear with a black eye. She told the court about one time before the premiere of the film The Perfect Match, in which Ventura starred, when she said Ventura called her on FaceTime and showed her the black eye.

Bonglan further testified about another time was asleep in Ventura’s apartment and was awakened “by the banging,” adding “Puff was banging at the door.”

Bongolan told the court that she didn't recall what Combs said but she did recall his tone of voice.

“Upset,” Bongolan testified. “I just remember seeing a knife get thrown in her direction,” referring to Ventura.

She testified Ventura threw it back in response, but it did not hit Combs.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland attempted to point out possible inconsistencies in Bongolan's testimony.

Bongolan will be back for more cross-examination Thursday when court convenes at 11 a.m. ET.

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy and follow ABC News' live blog for real-time updates on the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.