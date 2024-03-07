Flo Milli reveals "Never Lose Me" remix with SZA is on the way

Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" will be blessed with the sounds of SZA. Speaking to Billboard, the rapper revealed that the track is on its way but failed to disclose its release date.

“I can’t give a date on [the SZA remix] right now but hopefully soon," she said. "I’ve been talking to SZA for a couple of years — she’s always been supportive towards my career, even behind the scenes.”

"Never Lose Me," now the biggest song of Flo Milli's career, was released in December and has since become a Hot 100 hit, peaking at #18. She tells Billboard she recorded the song impromptu following an all-night studio session.

“I was in the studio all night, and I wasn’t really focused,” says Flo. “I was working on other stuff for my project, and then right when I was about to leave, I asked the engineer to pull up this beat — that’s when I started rapping. For the ‘Never Lose Me’ part, I’m such a perfectionist: Until I get a line right and it sounds like how it sounds in my head, I’ll do it so many times. I just kept saying, ‘You never wanna lose me.’ I wasn’t expecting it to blow. I was just doing it for me.”

The song's success was also not planned. She'd been promoting another song at the time but posted an Instagram video of her singing "Never Lose Me" since it was on her mind.

"I was like, 'Oh, they’re f****** with it,'" she recalled. "Then, I put it on TikTok, and people started making videos immediately. It started getting bigger a few months after that.”

The track already has two remixes, one with Bryson Tiller, the other with Lil Yachty.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

