Fat Joe, Saweetie, Chlöe & Halle Bailey announced as MTV VMAs presenters

MTV announced a final round of presenters who'll appear during tonight's Video Music Awards, naming Fat Joe, Saweetie, and sister duo Chlöe and Halle Bailey among the stars.

Also added to the lineup: Ashanti, Timbaland, Wyclef Jean, Shenseea, Billy Porter, Tiffany Haddish and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

The new group will join a host of previously announced performers including Coco Jones, Ice Spice, GloRilla, and French Montana.

Nicki Minaj will take on double duty as a performer and as the night's emcee. Also set to hit the stage is Diddy, who'll accept one of the night's most prestigious honors as the recipient of the Global Icon Award.

The network will bring together Doug E. Fresh, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and more hip-hop legends for a special hip-hop 50th anniversary finale.

As far as nominations, SZA leads the hip-hop and R&B pack with 8 noms, followed closely by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj who each have 6, while Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice and producer Metro Boomin are all up for 4 awards.

Before the main show kicks off, NLE Choppa and Nelly are set to perform during the 90-minute pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Saweetie.

The 2023 VMAs are scheduled to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center tonight, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and across sisters stations BET, BET Her, VH1 and others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.