Fat Joe receives honorary doctorate from Lehman College

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

That's Doctor Fat Joe to you. 

The Bronx rapper – birth name Joseph Cartagenareceived an honorary doctorate from Lehman College in his home borough on Thursday. 

After accepting the Doctor of Humane Letters degree, Fat Joe addressed the graduates at the commencement ceremony with a speech about working your way up and giving back to your community.

"I have a friend, his father started out selling fish on the side of the highway," he said. "He eventually bought the building behind him and opened the biggest fish market in the Bronx. You may be the first generation, but now is the time to stop the vicious cycle of poverty in your family."

He added, "You're just beginning your lives. ... Some of you been around, but I'm telling you success never stops. There is no age limit to being successful."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!