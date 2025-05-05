Fat Joe and Jadakiss team up for new podcast, 'Joe & Jada'

From the world of hip-hop, Fat Joe and Jadakiss are entering the podcasting universe. In their new podcast, Joe & Jada, the two will discuss music, culture and sports, with occasional help from athletes, actors and celebrities.

"My brother Jadakiss and I will be delivering a podcast experience like none other," Joe said in a statement. "We're both passionate and opinionated about music, sports, entertainment and culture, so you can definitely expect to get unfiltered analysis, versatile interviews and untold stories. We're coming to shake up the podcast game and set a new blueprint."

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Joe on this podcast and showing another side of my personality,” Jadakiss added. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so we have the right chemistry and foundation to make this a really special show. Everyone is finally going to get to hear what we debate and discuss all the time behind the scenes.”

Joe & Jada, a Roc Nation x The Volume production, launches this week; two new episodes will drop weekly on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

The news arrives as Joe mourns the loss of his mother, Marie Cartagena.

"Rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world," Joe wrote on Instagram Saturday. "She didn't have much but she gave us everything."

"Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold...She loved her community, she loved her people, Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen," he continued.

Joe said she died of a broken heart after 60 years with his dad, Ernesto "Cuba" Cartagena, who passed away in February.

"Mommy till i see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything," he shared. "I’ll continue to make you proud."

