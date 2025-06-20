Fat Joe accused of sex trafficking, fraud in new lawsuit

Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena is being accused of sex trafficking, fraud and more in a new lawsuit brought by a former employee.

The 157-page lawsuit was filed June 19 in the Southern District of New York by lawyer Tyrone Blackburn on behalf of Terrance "T. A." Dixon, who says he worked with Cartagena for over 15 years from 2005 to 2020 as a "hype man," "lyricist, background vocalist, security team member, and creative collaborator," according to the suit.

In the complaint, Dixon alleges Cartagena and his associates "systematically engaged in coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion." Dixon claims he "contributed lyrics, vocals, and creative direction" to several of Cartagena's songs, including "Congratulations" and "Ice Cream," "without recognition or fair compensation."

In addition to financial allegations, Dixon claims the rapper allegedly forced him "into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance" and allegedly threatened abandonment in foreign countries, job loss or physical harm if he didn't comply, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also claims that Cartagena and his associates allegedly trafficked minors and psychologically groomed them, with Dixon claiming he "personally witnessed" Cartagena allegedly "engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old."

Given the nature of the allegations, a trigger warning was included at the top of the court document, noting it contains "highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault."

Dixon is seeking over $2 million for "unpaid performance wages" as well as additional damages.

When reached by ABC News, Cartagena's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said Cartagena sued Dixon and lawyer Blackburn back in April alleging "extortion, slander and more." He claimed Dixon's lawsuit against his client was "a blatant act of retaliation."

"The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation -- a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations," Tacopina said.

Dixon and Blackburn have until June 23 to submit a response to the first lawsuit and a hearing for the case is scheduled to take place Aug. 1.

Tacopina described Dixon as a "disgruntled former employee" and claimed Blackburn has "a pattern of abusing" the court system.

"We didn't just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago -- we sued the lawyer behind it all," Tacopina continued. "Tyrone Blackburn has a well-documented pattern of abusing the courts to harass defendants and generate media attention."

"Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated," he added. "We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."

In a statement to ABC News, Blackburn pushed back against Tacopina's claims.

"Joe [Tacopina] is desperate. He thought only of himself when he erroneously advised his client to take this course," Blackburn said in part.

He continued, "Fat Joe knows what he has done. My client was with him for nearly 20 years. My client does not do drugs, nor does he drink alcohol. His memory is perfect, and he has receipts. We have three additional pages of predicated acts, which detail trafficking of another sort. Joe [Tacopina] should better advise his client to do the smart thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.