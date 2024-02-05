Fantasia is "still on a high" from Tina Turner tribute, says she'd love a Beyoncé collab

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor is still relishing in her moment that was the tribute to the late Tina Turner at the Grammy Awards Sunday.

She took to Instagram to relive the night, sharing a series of images of the special performance and a few of her outfits.

"I am still on a High from yesterday!" Fantasia wrote alongside snapshots of her red carpet look styled by frequent collaborator Daniel Hawkins.

She then said, "I would love to do a record with @beyonce and/or Grace the stage with you Queen."

Fantasia contributed to the Recording Academy's in memoriam segment during the 2024 show, with her rendition of Turner's "Proud Mary."

Beyoncé, who's known to call Turner her idol, performed the same song alongside the Queen of Rock 'n Roll at the 2008 Grammys.

In a 2016 interview, Fantasia named Bey as one of the artists she'd like to sing back up for, if given the opportunity.

