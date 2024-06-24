Fantasia, Busta Rhymes and more named as part of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025

ABC/John Argueta

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 has been announced and includes Fantasia, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes and Prince, who will be honored in the category of Recording.

In the Motion Pictures category are classmates Nia Long and Glynn TurmanSherri Shepherd and Courtney B. Vance will represent the Television category. Misty Copeland is also expected to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, as she's being recognized in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance.

"Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields," stated chairman Peter Roth.
"The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!"

Recipients have two years to set the date for their respective ceremonies.

