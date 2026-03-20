Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Brandy, T.I. join lineup for Roots Picnic 2026

After announcing Jay-Z as a headliner, Roots Picnic has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 event.

Erykah Badu will headline May 31, following Hov's May 30 set celebrating 30 years of Reasonable Doubt. The lineup also includes Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, Jermaine Dupri & Friends, De La Soul and Bilal.

During the festival Adam Blackstone will present a tribute to the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, featuring Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Tamar Braxton and Andra Day. A segment celebrating 50 years of Go-Go is also planned, hosted by Noochie and Kenny Burns, and presented by Baller Alert and Front Porch.

DJ sets will come from Funk Flex, DJ Miss Milan, DJ Kid Roc and Infinite Coles, the son of Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah, among others.

The Roots Picnic will take place May 30-31 at the Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now.

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