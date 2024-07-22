Erykah Badu to headline Afropunk event

Jungle Perform At All Points East Festival 2023 Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Erykah Badu is headed to Afropunk, a two-day festival held in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. She will be headlining the event's Blktopia Bklyn, slated to take place Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

"Badulla Oblongata, Sara Bellum, Analogue Girl in a Digital World," Afropunk shared in a joint post with Erykah and Bric Celebrate Brooklyn! "THEE Erykah Badu will be headlining AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA 2024."

Badu will be returning to the Afropunk stage for the first time since 2018. Other scheduled performers will be announced at a later date.

In other Badu news, Forbes recently named her the greatest R&B singer of all time, saying her "cultural impact touches music in a way other artists can't compete with" and that she "encapsulates the ultimate in artistry, style and storytelling." She shared a screenshot of the article and simply wrote on her Instagram, "good stuff."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!