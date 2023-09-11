Erica Campbell of Mary Mary to release new album, 'I Love You'

My Block Inc/SoNo Recording Group

By Jamia Pugh

Erica Campbell, one-half of the Grammy-winning sister duo Mary Mary, will soon release her new album, I Love You. 

The singer's third studio project, expected out on September 15, was preceded by songs "Positive" and "Feel Alright (Blessed), both of which spent weeks at number 1 on Billboard's gospel charts.

"The "I Love You" record is special to me because it is a culmination of me totally receiving God's love," Campbell said in a statement. "These songs have taken time to record and write, and I believe it will reignite our desire for love and God's love. Unfortunately, many people are hopeless and don't have high expectations because of past trauma, but I promise you, this love record will reconnect you to God's love."

Featured on I Love You are fellow music superstars PJ Morton and D Smoke as well as Campbell's sisters and the three children she shares with husband Warryn Campbell IIKristaWarryn III and Zaya.

On Friday, September 15, she'll celebrate the album's release with a listening party at New York's Sony Hall.

Prior to going solo in 2013, Campbell spent close to two decades singing the gospel alongside her sister Tina Campbell.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!