Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, husband Evan McClintock welcome 1st baby

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is a mom.

On Friday, Mathers, an influencer and podcaster, shared an Instagram post with a photo of her new bundle of joy and revealed his birth date, March 14, 2025.

"Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e," she captioned the post.

The photo also revealed the baby's name, Elliot Marshall McClintock, an apparent tribute to Mathers' rapper father, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Mathers shares baby Elliot with her husband, Evan McClintock.

Mathers' pregnancy was made public in October 2024, when Eminem released the music video for his song "Temporary" feat. Skylar Grey.

The song features mentions of Mathers, and the music video includes personal photos and clips of Eminem and Mathers over the years, from her childhood through her wedding day.

In the video, Mathers surprises Eminem with a sonogram, as well as a jersey with the word "Grandpa" on the back. Eminem appears shocked as Mathers smiles and laughs at his reaction.

Mathers and McClintock tied the knot in May 2024.

Shortly after the wedding, Mathers shared photos from her special day on Instagram.

"So so many happy tears were shed, laughs& smiles were had,& so much love was felt," she wrote in the caption.

