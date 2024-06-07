Eminem surprises fans with performance at reopening of Detroit's Michigan Central Station

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Folks at the Live From Detroit concert at Michigan Central were surprised with a performance by Eminem, who executive produced the event. He wrapped up the show with the live debut of his song "Houdini," as well as "Sing for the Moment" with country star Jelly Roll, "Not Afraid" and "Welcome 2 Detroit" with rapper Trick Trick.

"Timing worked out for us fortunately great because we just dropped a single — that wasn't always the case when we agreed to jump on board," said executive producer and Em's manager, Paul Rosenberg, according to Billboard. "We weren't sure we were going to have new music out. It happened to work out great, and it became an opportunity to perform a new song."

The event celebrated the reopening of Detroit's Michigan Central Station after being closed more than three decades. Diana Ross also took the stage, performing "I'm Coming Up," "Upside Down," "Thank You" and The Supremes' "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," while Big Sean delivered a new song titled "On Up," as well as hits "Blessings" and "Bounce Back."

CommonFantasia, The Clark Sisters, Kierra SheardSlum Village and more were also on the lineup.

