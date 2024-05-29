Eminem hopes to make his "career disappear" with new single, "Houdini"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Eminem has announced a new single — and a possible end to his rap career. With help from magician David Blaine, he revealed that "Houdini" will come out on Friday.

On his Instagram Tuesday, Eminem shared his video call with Blaine, in which he asks for his assistance.

“You know you the greatest to ever do it, right? ... So, what I was wondering is, like, how far can we go with this magic. Like, can we do like a stunt or something?” Eminem asks.

“You mean something like this?” Blaine responds, quickly consuming a glass of red wine and then the glass itself, shocking onlookers.

Eminem replies, “Well, for my last trick, I’m gonna make my career disappear.”

"Houdini" will appear on Em's first album in four years, The Death of Slim Shady. A release date has not yet been announced.

