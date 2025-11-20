Ella Mai announces Did You Miss Me? tour

Did you miss Ella Mai? If so, she has a tour planned just for you.

The singer has announced her Did You Miss Me? tour, a six-show run beginning in London on Dec. 7. Ella will then make her way to Amsterdam and Paris, before returning to the U.S. for stops in Atlanta, New York and LA. The trek will feature performances in some of the intimate venues where she took the stage at the start of her career; merch for the tour is now on sale.

Ella is also celebrating nine years since she dropped her 2016 EP, Change, with the release of the TIME. CHANGE. READY. anniversary vinyl; it's on sale until Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. PT with the promo code "Change."

Her latest project, an EP titled 3, arrived in November.

