Eleven songs off Tems' 'Born in the Wild' ﻿debut on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart

With an album named Born in the Wild, it's no surprise Tems' debut is going wild on the charts.

Billboard reports the project sold 16,000 equivalent units in the U.S. for the week of June 7-14, according to Luminate, making its debut as the #5 song on the Top R&B Albums chart. It also landed on the Billboard 200, entering at #56, with 11 of the album's singles making their debuts on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

"Free Fall," featuring J. Cole, lands in the fifth spot, giving it the highest debut from the album. But Tems' highest-charting track from Born in the Wild — and the album's most-streamed song this week — is "Love Me Jeje," which made its debut on the chart prior to the album's release. The track currently sits at #3 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, which is based on streaming and sales; it garnered 3.2 million official U.S. streams this week.

Below is a list of all Born in the Wild tracks to debut on the U.S.-based Afrobeats Song chart. It should be noted that "Me & U," also on the album, previously made its debut and currently sits at #6. Tems is also featured on Tyla's "No. 1," which is now #18 on the chart.

#3: "Love Me Jeje"

#5: "Free Fall," featuring J. Cole

#6: "Me & U"

#12: "Wickedest"

#13: "Get It Right," featuring Asake

#15: "Born in the Wild"

#16: "Unfortunate"

#17: "Gangsta"

#20: "Forever"

#22: "Hold On"

#23: "Turn Me Up"

#24: "T-Unit"

#25: "You in My Face"

