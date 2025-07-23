'Duke & Roya' cast talk collaborating, sensitively portraying war-torn Kabul in off-Broadway play

Two worlds come together in the off-Broadway play Duke & Roya, a love story between American rapper Duke (Jay Ellis) and his Afghan interpreter Roya (Stephanie Nur). With the play set in the heart of war-torn Kabul, the cast credits writer Charles Randolph-Wright and director Warren Adams for being open to a collaborative process that ensured they sensitively portrayed the political aspects of the play.

“We've had people who have gone and worked on borders and been interpreters where there has been conflict. We've [had] people who had to leave Afghanistan as well who have been a part of this play. Each of us really bounced off of each other and built from each other," Ellis tells ABC Audio, noting Charles and Warren wanted to hear their notes, thoughts and questions about the play.

Stephanie adds the cast would often spend time outside the theater to share “stories about their own experiences” in life with race, politics and more, which she thinks they eventually channeled into the play.

"I think that energy infused and informed the weight of what you're carrying when you're making a commentary on society without being political, but showing it through a love story,” she says. "We hit on a lot of different major stories and storylines, and I think [they] informed the rehearsals because you go right up and you do the scene and you have that weight over your shoulders and the stakes are high."

Noma Dumezweni says it's the right time for the play to be running, considering what's happening in the world. "What I love [about this play is] you kind of feel the mmm's and aha because you're collectively listening. Because the world is literally happening outside the door," she says. "But in this communion space, we're also sharing an experience how we can let go of the sadness or the confusion about what is happening." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Duke & Roya is now playing at Lucille Lortel Theatre.

