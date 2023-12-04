Drake's latest big purchase involves park rides and art

What's one of the things Drake has in common with renowned artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and David Hockney?

They all have ties to a now unused, little-known amusement park that's been stored in shipping containers in Texas for the past few years.

The Los Angeles Times reports the rapper has acquired the park and its vintage pieces, originally created by iconic painters, and he's looking to make an exhibit out of it in Los Angeles.

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, set to open sometime in December, is said to include non-functional rides, like a carousel made by Keith Haring and Ferris wheel by Basquiat, along with special pieces by Hockney, Salvador Dalí and Roy Lichtenstein.

The park originally went up in Hamburg, Germany, the summer of 1987 and reportedly drew more than 240,000 people. It was set to travel to San Diego in the 1990s, but that plan was scrapped due to financial and legal issues.

