Drake unveils "Another Late Night" video with Lil Yachty

Drake is unleashing visuals attached to his latest album, For All the Dogs.

Out via Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade, Drake dropped the official music video "Another Late Night" featuring Lil Yachty, which sees the two rappers linking up in a forest surrounded by trees with Christmas lights and a pack of wolves.

The three-minute-long clip was shot in two hours in Maple Ridge, Canada, according to a note on Lyrical Lemonade's YouTube.

"Another Late Night" is one of 23 tracks on Drake's long-awaited, highly-anticipated eighth studio album that includes appearances by J. Cole, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, SZA and his son, Adonis.

