Drake ties Michael Jackson's Hot 100 Billboard record with J.Cole collab "First Person Shooter"

There'll only ever be one Michael Jackson.

But as far as record setting within the music industry goes, there's a rapper who's gunning for MJ's top spot.

According to Billboard, Drake tied Jackson with 13 Hot 100 #1 songs in the list's history of entries by a solo male artist. Drake achieved the feat with "First Person Shooter," his latest collaboration with J. Cole off his new album, For All the Dogs.

For All the Dogs also nabbed a #1 spot, marking Drake's 13th #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

With the new record, Drake is among the top five artists with the most #1's in Billboard history. The full list includes Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson (10), Whitney Houston (11), The Supremes and Madonna (12), Rihanna (14), Mariah Carey (19) and The Beatles, who've placed at #1 with 20 songs.

Among the list of Drake's #1's is the recently released "Slime You Out" featuring SZA, "Wait for U" featuring Future & Tems, "Toosie Slide" and "God's Plan."

The Canadian rapper boasts a list of other record breakers: He passed K-pop group BTS for most Hot 100 #1's in the '20s, earned his ninth #1 debut with "First Person Shooter," has had the most top two, top five and top 10 Hot 100 hits and more.

As for J. Cole, "First Person Shooter" marks hist first Hot 100 #1.

