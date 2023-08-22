Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover drawn by son Adonis

The artist responsible for the cover art of Drake's upcoming album For All the Dogs is someone really, really special to the rapper.

Drake unveiled the masterpiece on Instagram, revealing that the cute photo of a black and white dog with tall ears and red eyes was created by none other than his son Adonis.

Drake's comment section filled with remarks about Adonis' artistic abilities with many fans playfully comparing the drawing to the likes of esteemed painters Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.

The illustration is the latest piece of promo the "God's Plan" rapper revealed about the much-anticipated album. Sharing it could mean the project is finally on the way, and after Drake's label OVO also shared the image, speculation grew about a sooner-than-later release date.

In August, Adonis joined his dad for his first-ever concert when he attended the Los Angeles show part of Drake's It's All a Blur Tour.

Prior to performing some of his top hits for the packed house, Drake made a special request of the audience in honor of the 5-year-old.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about t****** tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," he said. "Y'all keep your bras on."

The crowd erupted in cheers when they learned that Adonis was present.

After the show, Drake shared a carousel of photos of his son's first tour experience.

"Adonis's Big Day Out," he captioned the post.

