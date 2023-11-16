Drake to release surprise EP, '﻿Scary Hours 3'

Drake isn't quite finished with music drops this year.

The "Rich Flex" rapper says he's got one more 2023 release: his new EP, Scary Hours 3.

Serving as the follow-up to the first two editions of Scary Hours, Drake's upcoming project is set to arrive off the heels of his October chart-topping eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

In a seemingly unexpected post on Instagram, Drake surprised fans with the music news, sharing an album trailer and the release date of midnight, November 17.

"I'll say this to you I'm not — I feel no need to appease anybody," Drake says in a voiceover. "I feel so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever, six months, a year, two years."

But there's no need to take a break quite yet, he adds.

Throughout the rest of the clip, Drake opens up about how he wrote and recorded the entire Scary Hours 3 over the past five days.

"I didn't have one bar written down for those songs on the night For all the Dogs dropped," he said, noting the overflow of music is organic.

"Who am I to fight it?" he asked.

