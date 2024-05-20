Drake loses over $500K betting on Tyson Fury

Looks like Drake’s bank account is a little lighter right now.

According to Billboard, the rapper posted a betting slip on his Instagram Stories showing that he had placed a $565,000 bet via online casino Stake picking Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk during the Saturday, May 18, heavyweight championship match, which Usyk wound up winning.

Of course, the money is probably chump change to Drake, but had Fury won, Drake would have taken home winnings of over a $1 million.

Drake has a partnership with Stake and has previously been more successful with his bets. Back in February, he placed a $1,150,000 on a Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, which they did.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.