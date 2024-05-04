Drake and Kendrick Lamar trade scathing barbs on new diss tracks

The Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap battle continues.



On Friday, May 3, Drake released his response to Kendrick's one-two punch "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" -- a track called "Family Matters" that takes aim at K. Dot's family life. Then just minutes later, Kendrick dropped the scathing track "Meet the Grahams."



While Drake's seven-minute "Family Matters" accuses Kendrick of mistreating his wife and implies one of his kids is not really his, Kendrick's "Meet the Grahams" takes things up a notch: Kendrick claims Drake has a secret daughter and lists off Drake's many alleged problems.



"You f***** up the minute you called out my family's name," Lamar raps. "You got gambling problems, drinking problems, pill-popping and spending problems, bad with money, wh*** house / Therapy's a lovely start."



To the secret daughter claims, Drake responded on social media, writing, "Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me ... these guys are in shambles," along with laughing emojis.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

