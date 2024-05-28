Drake joins 21 Savage on Toronto stop of American Dream Tour

Drake reunited with 21 Savage on Monday in Toronto, where the latter's American Dream Tour made a stop.

He came out onstage, surprising fans, and ran through a medley of hits, including "Rich Flex" and "Knife Talk." He also took time to shout out his Her Loss collaborator.

"One last time please, everybody in this city that we love so much, please make some noise for my motherf*****’ brother 21 coming out here killing this s***," Drake said. "You know I love y’all. I’ll see you soon. Give 'em one more. You home, right? It’s your city."

21 also showed the Toronto star some love, instructing fans to "make some motherf*****’ noise for the one and only Drake."

Drake's surprise appearance at the Toronto show follows his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. It marks the continuation of his friendship with 21, which was the butt of Metro Boomin's recent jokes.

During 21 Savage's recent Instagram Live, he kicked Metro off for calling him "OVO Savage" and jokingly typing in the comments, “I jus know u got [an] owl tramp stamp."

"Oh, you was talking s***, b****? Get off my Live,” 21 said. “I’m finna block this n****.”

