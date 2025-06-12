Drake joining Kai Cenat to announce winners of 'Somebody Loves Me' music video challenge

Drake and Kai Cenat will be hosting a $300,000 giveaway Thursday night. While live on Twitch, they'll review the submissions for Drake's "Somebody Loves Me" video.

“First of all Thank you to everyone who share[d] their video submission for Somebody loves Me,” Kai wrote on his Instagram Story, referring to videos fans were asked to submit as part of the music video challenge. “We were blown away by the creativity and thought poured into each submission."

Kai postponed the initial June 11 livestream date because, he explains, he and Drake "needed a little extra time to review" the clips. He shared that Drizzy would join him on the stream to review the submissions live and choose the 20 lucky fans who'll win $15,000 to bring their music video concepts to fruition.

The idea for the challenge came after Kai expressed his dissatisfaction over Drake's' "Nokia" video, prompting Drizzy to reach out to fans for their input.

"CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES," he wrote on Instagram at the time. The Twitch livestream will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

