Drake hints at a release date for upcoming album, 'For All the Dogs'

A new Drake album might be coming sooner than we thought.

During his New York run at the Barclays Center as part of his Its All a Blur Tour, the Sorry 4 the Wait rapper teased he'd soon drop his forthcoming album, For All the Dogs.

"I got an album coming in like, I don't know, a couple weeks," he said to the Brooklyn crowd Thursday, as seen in a video shared by Complex.

The rapper also hinted at dropping a new single "tomorrow." As of early afternoon Friday, no new music had been released.

Drake has been prepping fans for the forthcoming project since he kicked off the tour in June. During the Chicago stop, he warned fans to stay on the lookout for music, alerting them that he's not one of the "guys that go away three, four, five years and wanna chill out and all that."

"That's not me," he said.

For All the Dogs will be Drake's eighth studio album, following Her Loss, his November 2022 collaborative project with tour mate 21 Savage.

