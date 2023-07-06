Drake admits he "got high" before ﻿'Degrassi' ﻿audition

Drake just revealed he "got high" before his audition for the popular TV show Degrassi.

In a reel posted to Instagram Wednesday, July 5, the "Search & Rescue" rapper recalled, "I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life. Before my audition, I went to this kid's house. Out of a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition."

Drake, 36, played Jimmy Brooks on the show from 2001 to 2009 before leaving to pursue his music career.

The admission came after the Canadian rapper went into a "spiral of thought" after being asked his "biggest fear."

"I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," he said. "The idea that one day life ends and it just all goes black."

Drake went on to reminisce and think about his life and "how surreal it is sometimes."

The post, which he captioned, "IT'S ALL A BLUR TONIGHT," also comes on the first day of the It's All A Blur Tour he co-headlines with 21-Savage, which kicked off in Chicago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.