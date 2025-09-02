Drake addresses BBL and ab surgery rumors

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake is attempting to put those plastic surgery rumors to rest.

The rapper sat down with Bobbi Althoff for her Not This Again podcast and addressed speculation that he's gotten a BBL and ab surgery.

“No,” he answered when asked if he got either of those procedures done.

He did admit that the viral photo of his abs that sparked the surgery rumors was probably edited a bit.

“I think it was just like I came from the gym. I was sweaty in that pic,” he said. “Maybe I went on Facetune and maybe I like heightened the saturation or something on it. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”

This was the second time Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff, after having previously done her The Really Good Podcast in 2023, an episode that was later deleted without explanation. He admitted the two got into a "tiff" and they decided to pull the interview.

