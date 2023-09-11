Doug E. Fresh, DMC, LL Cool J & more set to close out 2023 VMAs with hip-hop 50 tribute performance

MTV

By Jamia Pugh

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are set to end with a bang.

A host of legendary hip-hop artists such as Doug E. FreshDMCGrandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and LL Cool J will take the stage for a special final performance in honor of this year's 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

They'll join previously announced performers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the big finale of some of hip-hop's most beloved hits.

The surprise announcement follows a weekend of commemorating the genre's milestone birthday with a first-of-its-kind party at the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. Doug E. Fresh, Common, Lil Wayne and many more were in attendance.

"I cannot believe I am here," Lil Wayne said after his set, per a Variety report.

This year's VMAs, set to air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET, will see Nicki Minaj as the emcee for the second year in a row. In addition to announcing the show's lineup of performers, presenters and winners, she'll treat fans to the premiere performance of her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You."

The hip-hop stars also join a list of previously announced presenters, including Ice SpiceCoco Jones, GloRilla and French Montana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

