Donald Glover cancels remaining dates of The New World Tour

Roughly a month after postponing his The New World Tour, Donald Glover has canceled the trek's remaining dates. In a statement released on X, he explained that he's set to have surgery for "an ailment" that he's been dealing with and will need time to recover.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the U.S. tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," wrote Glover. "My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously."

He says tickets to his shows will be refunded and that he wants "nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform."

"Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support," Donald concluded.

Donald's New World Tour was in support of Bando Stone & the New World, his final album under the Childish Gambino moniker. It kicked off on Aug. 11 and went on for about a month before he announced he had to delay some of the shows.

“hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets," Glover wrote at the time. “ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

