Doechii and Tyler, The Creator's Pharrell-produced collab debuts at Paris Fashion Week

The stars are in France for Paris Fashion Week, where Pharrell debuted a song he produced for Doechii and Tyler, The Creator. "Get Right" premiered Tuesday at his fashion show for Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring/Summer 226 collection, at which Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Pusha T were in attendance.

It's the second collaboration between Doechii and Tyler following the Chromakopia cut "Balloon," which they performed at Camp Flog Gnaw last November and during the LA stop of his Chromakopia tour.

"I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does," Tyler said of Doechii in LA. "Keep supporting art. Keep supporting art."

He also previously expressed his love of her work during an interview with Nardwuar.

“I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended. It was the ‘Catfish’ record or ‘Nissan Altima.’ I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going," he shared.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And then I DMed her and I was like, ‘N****, I’m gonna need you in a few months!’" Tyler continued. “And then we linked and yeah, she’s incredible. I’m so happy that she [won a Grammy] and she’s in folks’ faces and we have to just keep supporting artists who care about things.”

