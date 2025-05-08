Doechii reacts to critics following Met Gala outburst

Doechii is reacting to critics who claim she was mistreating her team ahead of the 2025 Met Gala.

Questions arose after a clip surfaced on social media in which the rapper demanded more umbrellas to further hide her Met Gala look from surrounding fans and paparazzi.

“I’m ready. ... No, stop, give me another umbrella, now!" Doechii can be heard saying in the video, as she's blocked by an umbrella and rolling box made out of a clothing rack. "And another one. Who has an umbrella? I need four f****** umbrellas," she continued. "Because they're gonna try to stick their f****** cameras in here."

She was also heard shouting profanities as she told her team to keep the umbrellas still.

Doechii later took to social media and made light of the situation, posting a video of herself to the song "Easy" by The Commodores. She wrote, "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas" over the post.

Doechii reflected on the Met Gala in an Instagram Story, writing, "and all jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night !"

"We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it's nothing but God that this year was our debut," she continued. "Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.