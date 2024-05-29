DMX's estate teams with Artist Legacy Group to keep his legacy alive

DMX's estate is taking measures to ensure his legacy goes on, choosing entertainment management and legacy preservation firm Artist Legacy Group as its sole representative, according to Billboard. A press release notes they're working on "innovative projects" to help keep his name alive.

"A force of nature. That is how I would describe DMX," ALG CEO Ashley Austin says. "Rapper, poet, actor, preacher—the man's talent was truly limitless. I am honored to work alongside [co-administrators of the estate] Desiree and Sasha as we maximize the estate's potential. Together, we will ensure that his message and music lives on."

In her own statement, Desiree Lindstrom says she's confident that ALG is the right team to partner with to honor her late fiancé, who was "devoted to his fans." His daughter Sasha Simmons notes they're "committed to preserving his spirit, ensuring that his art continues to inspire generations to come."

DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9, 2021. He was 50 years old.

