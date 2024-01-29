DJ Cassidy returns with ﻿﻿Pass the Mic Live! Mother's Day edition

DJ Cassidy is bringing back his famed Pass the Mic Live! series for a 2024 Mother's Day celebration.

Cassidy will make his return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 11 for the annual Mother's Day Good Music Festival.

Special guests for the one-night-only event include Boyz II Men, TLC, Bobby Brown, Method Man, Redman, Faith Evans, Total and a few surprise R&B stars.

It's the second year Cassidy plans to celebrate mothers with a night of music, following his inaugural sold-out concert.

"Last year, I took the show on the road and brought 'Pass The Mic Live' to the Prudential Center, where it sold out its first arena show with an attendance of 13,000 people," Cassidy said. "Every day since I've replayed that dream come true in my mind minute by minute."

The DJ said he never imagined Pass the Mic — a music concept born out of his living room during the pandemic — would grow into a live concert. He's also collaborated with BET to bring the series to the masses by way of a primetime TV special that usually airs around holidays or special events.

Tickets for Pass the Mic Live! Mother's Day Good Music Festival will be on presale starting Wednesday, January 31, and on sale to the public starting Friday, February 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.