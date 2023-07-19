DJ Cassidy heads to Atlanta with 'Pass the Mic Live!'

DJ Cassidy is hitting the road, heading to Atlanta with his popular Pass the Mic concert series.

Powered by The Black Promoters Collective, Pass the Mic Live! kicks off at the State Farm Arena on Saturday, September 2, and will feature performances by Fat Joe, Keyshia Cole, Remy Ma, Jagged Edge, Akon, Shaggy The Lox, Method Man and Redman, along with special surprise guests.

In its third installment, the one-night-only event unites prominent hip-hop and R&B artists for a celebration of their contributions to Black music, and their top music hits of past and present.

"I am simply honored to be sharing a stage with these icons to bring the party people of Atlanta a groundbreaking musical experience," DJ Cassidy said of the upcoming show.

With performances by Ashanti, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Lil Kim and other notable hip-hop names, the inaugural Pass the Mic Live! took place at the Prudential Center in Newark back in May. The second show, set for Friday, July 21, at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, will include performances by 25 New York natives, including Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane and Rakim.

DJ Cassy started Pass the Mic at a time when the pandemic had halted all in-person gatherings. The internet series became a viral sensation and went on to be featured as a primetime series on BET.

Tickets for the New York and the Atlanta shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

