Dionne Warwick calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor a “home run”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jill Lances
Dionne Warwick is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year in the Musical Excellence category, and she is certainly happy with the recognition.

"In every game it's usually 3 strikes and you're out. I guess I hit a home run this time!" she shared on social media. "Happy to be part of the roster of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame."

The Musical Excellence honor is handed out to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” Others getting inducted in that category this year include Jimmy Buffett, punk rockers MC5 and Motown producer/songwriter Norman Whitfield.
The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place live on Saturday, October 19, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!