Dionne Warwick calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor a “home run”

Dionne Warwick is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year in the Musical Excellence category, and she is certainly happy with the recognition.

"In every game it's usually 3 strikes and you're out. I guess I hit a home run this time!" she shared on social media. "Happy to be part of the roster of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame."

The Musical Excellence honor is handed out to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” Others getting inducted in that category this year include Jimmy Buffett, punk rockers MC5 and Motown producer/songwriter Norman Whitfield.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place live on Saturday, October 19, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.