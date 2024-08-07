A 'Different World'sequel reportedly in the works at Netflix

NBCU Photo Bank

By ABC Audio

A Different World sequel is reportedly in the works, sources tell Deadline. Set for a premiere on Netflix, the show will follow the youngest daughter of Dwayne and Whitley, who goes to college at her parents' alma mater, the fictional historically Black college Hillman College. Casting for the series has not yet started, but conversations with the original characters seem to be going well, the publication notes.

The upcoming sequel will be a collaboration between writer/executive producer Felicia Pride and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood.

Allen previously worked on the original series as director-producer. Prince-Bythewood wrote alongside Bythewood, and Werner served as executive producer for The Carsey-Werner Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!