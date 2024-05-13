Diddy's son releases 50 Cent diss track

There may be a new rap feud brewing between Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs, and 50 Cent.



King Combs released a track called "Pick a Side" Sunday, May 12, in which he references the federal raids on his father's homes and takes aims at 50.



"Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we out here selling tracks/ Multimillion dollar plaques," he raps.



"When all they had was 50 Cent, who put this city on the map? Stop lyin'," he continues. "Pops been hated on by many men and that's fine/ They gon' try to stop these Eminems and they gon' die tryin'."



50 Cent responded sarcastically on Instagram, writing, "I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I'm afraid for my life, please don't hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy's kids. because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac. LOL."



The last line refers to Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was indicted last year for the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur. There have long been rumors that Diddy was involved in planning the shooting.



In another post, 50 wrote, "Now why would you say some(thing) like this. when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

