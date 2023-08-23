Diddy announces first album in 17 years with trailer featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his first solo album in 17 years, The Love Album: Off the Grid, along with a documentary-style trailer that includes Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled.

"I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE," reads the caption.

“Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” Diddy asks in the nearly 4:00 video trailer, before answering his own question with, “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

Diddy shares the recording process, along with a peek into his personal life, with clips of his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, his 10-month-old daughter Love Sean Combs -- whom he shares with Dana Tran -- and Yung Miami from City Girls, whom he's been romantically linked to since June 2022.

Intercut into the video are glimpses of Bieber, Blige, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and and Babyface, along with Swae Lee, Jozzy, French Montana, Teyana Taylor, and 21 Savage, shown either working with or talking about the 53-year-old rapper and mogul.

The Love Album: Off the Grid will mark Diddy's first solo album since 2006's Press Play, which included his Billboard top-10 hits "Come to Me" featuring Nicole Scherzinger and "Last Night" featuring Keyshia Cole.

In the meantime, he's released the collaborative albums Last Train to Paris, with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper, in 2010, and 11 11, with Guy Gerber, in 2014. He also released the mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch) with the Family in 2015.

