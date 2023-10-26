Did you know? Chadwick Boseman's wife is a music artist — check out her debut album, 'The Mornings'

Simone Ledward Boseman, widow of late actor Chadwick Boseman, might be new to the music world, but she's already got a full album out for fans to enjoy.

The emerging singer, who performs as sahn, recently released her debut LP, The Mornings. Creating it, she said, helped her deal with the grief brought on by the loss of her husband and also carved a spot for her in the world of R&B.

She told VIBE she wrote the lead single, "Wake Up, My Love," just months after Chadwick's death in 2020.

"There are moments when you just need your person to be there for you," sahn said of Chadwick's unwavering support. "I think we did that for each other in a beautiful way. We were partners, and you just try to create a space where your partner can feel free enough to be vulnerable and where they have the support to become the person that they are destined to be."

Sahn said that with putting out the new project, she's aiming to make a name for herself.

"Any artist's work is about the experiences that they have had, but myself as an artist is not encapsulated in grief. I have more to say, and I have more to contribute to more conversations than solely about the grieving process and loss," sahn expressed.

With The Mornings, available for listening on major streaming platforms, Simone is ready to introduce herself to the world as sahn.

