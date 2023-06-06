Did Lil Durk pay J. Cole nearly $1 million to be on "All My Life" collab?

A rumor has spread that Lil Durk paid J. Cole nearly $1,000,000 to be on "All My Life," but Cole's longtime manager says it's not true.

On Monday, Raphousetv alleged on Twitter that Cole charges $2,000 per word for a feature. With a reported 489 words on "All My Life," Durk was said to have paid a total of $978,000. Responding to the post, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad simply used the cap emoji, which is another way of saying the information is a lie. Ib failed to mention the actual cost to Durkio.

"All My Life" is on Durk's 21-song album, Almost Healed, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and was his biggest sales week to date. The project dropped just days before the second anniversary of the death of his brother OTF DThang, who was fatally shot outside a Chicago strip club.

"Thang way I miss you bloody," Durk wrote alongside a photo of DThang. "I got you smiling from up there I got you."

