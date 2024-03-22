Did Kendrick Lamar throw shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's new album?

After much teasing, Future and Metro Boomin have released their new album, We Don't Trust You, which features an appearance from Kendrick Lamar.

The Compton rapper is featured on the track "Like That," in which he seems to throw shots at Drake and J. Cole.

"Yeah, get up with me, f*** sneak dissing/ 'First Person Shooter/ I hope they came with three switches," Kendrick raps, a reference to Drake and Cole's song "First Person Shooter."

He then specifically makes mention of the verse where Cole describes himself, Drizzy and Kendrick as the "big 3," rapping, "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*** the big 3, n****, it's just big me."

Kendrick then goes, "n****, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack /N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/ n****, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried."

For All the Dogs is the name of Drake's latest album. On it, he compares himself to Michael Jackson.

We Don't Trust You, named after Metro Boomin's "If young Metro don't trust you, I'm gon' shoot you" tagline, voiced by Future, includes 14 tracks and appearances from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd and Rick Ross.

