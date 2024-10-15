Diana Ross to headline amfAR gala in Las Vegas

By Andrea Dresdale

Miss Ross is heading to Las Vegas.

Diana Ross will perform at amfAR's first-ever Las Vegas gala on Nov. 22. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, was founded in 1985 with Elizabeth Taylor as its founding national chairman. Today it's one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research.

The event will honor Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer, with the Award of Inspiration. Past recipients include Cher and Miley Cyrus.

Diana has been touring all over the world in 2024 as part of her Beautiful Love Performances - Legacy 2024 tour. Her next show is Oct. 18 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

